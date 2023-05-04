Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $278.21 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average of $247.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $2,045,681.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 7,941 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $2,045,681.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

