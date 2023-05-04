Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.