Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

NBIX stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

