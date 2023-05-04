Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 799 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

