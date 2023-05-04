Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after buying an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,817,000 after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

