Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 1,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBIO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,127. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
