Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.13. 56,236,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,753,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $315.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

