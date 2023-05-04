TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $192.16 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00059147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,091,928 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,778,709 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.