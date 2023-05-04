Terra Price Tops $1.22 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004230 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $323.15 million and $23.24 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003732 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 264,998,708 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

