Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.81-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Teradata also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 982,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,667. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

