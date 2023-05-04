Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 79400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 14.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

