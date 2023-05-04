TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 92,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.26 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

