Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.