Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Up 0.7%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 1,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.68) to GBX 940 ($11.74) in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.
