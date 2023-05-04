Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.74

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Tangible has a total market cap of $108.63 million and approximately $129.74 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00011560 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.3346946 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,510.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

