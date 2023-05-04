Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Talos Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Talos Energy by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 516,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.