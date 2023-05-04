Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talkspace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Talkspace Trading Up 6.9 %

TALK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.58% and a negative net margin of 66.63%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in Talkspace by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

