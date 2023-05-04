T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.81% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

