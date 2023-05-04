T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $96,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

