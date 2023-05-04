Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Acquires $99,811.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNV traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 4,472,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,395. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

