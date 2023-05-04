Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

