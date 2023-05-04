Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,307,000 after acquiring an additional 947,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 513,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,328. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

