Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,947 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

