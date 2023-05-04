Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Strong Earnings

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 660,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 646,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42.
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
