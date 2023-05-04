Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

Shares of SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.