Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

