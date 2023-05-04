Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
Shares of SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
