Suku (SUKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $618,087.03 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

