Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $287.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.16.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

