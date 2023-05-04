Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

