Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STOK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $418.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.87.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 58,899 shares of company stock valued at $592,632 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.