Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 24,697 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 340,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,205 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

