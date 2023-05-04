StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $934.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

