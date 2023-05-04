StockNews.com Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Noah Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Noah stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $934.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
