StockNews.com Lowers Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Buy

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. 1,049,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Timken has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

