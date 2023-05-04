StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 5.3 %
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Friday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About United States Antimony
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.