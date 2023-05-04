StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

