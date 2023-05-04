StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.