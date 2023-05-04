StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

