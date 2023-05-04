StockNews.com Downgrades Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Hold

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NYSE GVA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 592,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 332.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 296.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

