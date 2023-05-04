StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
