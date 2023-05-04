StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

