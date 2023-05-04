StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

OVBC opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.