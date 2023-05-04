StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of LARK opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $69,758. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

