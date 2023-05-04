Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
