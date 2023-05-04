Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $225.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

