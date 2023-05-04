Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $97.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

