Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 3rd (ABEV, BHP, BKCC, CIO, CVGI, CW, EMN, GWRS, LH, MUX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 3rd:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Ambev SA alerts:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.