Stifel Nicolaus Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE RVLV traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

