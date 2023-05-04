Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $94.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $73.92 on Monday. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Stories

