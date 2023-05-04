Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $275.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.82.

NYSE:CAT opened at $215.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

