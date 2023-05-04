Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY23 guidance to €0.58-€0.62 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €1.11 ($1.22) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €26.67 ($29.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 1-year high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.26.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

