STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $187.68 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

