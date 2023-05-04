Stephens Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $240.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.
Wingstop Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,044. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
