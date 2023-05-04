Stephens Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $240.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Wingstop Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,044. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

