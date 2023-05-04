Stephens Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $30.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,800,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

