Stephens Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $30.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.44.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,800,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares in the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
